Louis J. Kolman, 76, of Dothan, AL passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Denver, CO on December 22, 1942 to the late Louis Kolman and Elouise (Yonkers) Kolman. Mr. Kolman attended and played football at the University of Colorado and was the owner of Spectrum Street Trenching. Survivors include his wife Diane Nall Kolman; his children; Shannon Kolman (Steve Davis), Deanna Ostrowski (Joe), Scott Sanders (Jennifer), Amy Waddel (James), Shelley Tate (Chris); his grandchildren, Dallas, McKenna, Jackson, Payton, and Cassidy; his brother in-laws, Steve Nall (Jan), Timothy Nall (Melinda), Mark Nall (Marianne), James Nall, Ken Nall (Nancy), Matt Nall (Remona); numerous other relatives and friends. www.wardwilson.com
