Robert A. Konopka, a resident of Dothan, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his residence. He was 75. Robert was born June 28, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Anthony S. and Annette B. Maslak Konopka. Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irma Konopka; son, Kenneth and Dawn Konopka; granddaughter, Tamera and Jaret Mangus. www.southernheritagefh.com

