Mr. Franklin Koontz of Dothan passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Thomas Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

