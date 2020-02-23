Henrietta (Henni) Meyers Kraselsky, (age 97) Born: November 25, 1922, Bronx, New York Died: February 20, 2020, Houston, Texas Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. There will be a family visitation at the Hilton Garden Inn in Dothan following the service. Mrs. Kraselsky was born on November 25, 1922 in the Bronx, New York to Fannie and David Meyers. She lived in Forest Hills, NY until 1943 when she met and married Nathan Kraselsky from Dothan, Alabama. Henni worked alongside Nathan in the family shoe business for many years and later worked at Ted's Jewelers. Henni and Nathan were married 46 years until Nathan's death in 1989. She continued living in Dothan until she moved to Birmingham in 2007. After 10 years of living in Birmingham, Henni moved to Houston, Texas in 2017 where she resided at The Medallion of Seven Acres Senior Jewish Care Services. She was a member of the Dothan Gray Ladies, Dothan Service League and Wiregrass Museum of Art. She was very involved in the activities of Temple Emanu-el in Dothan of which Nathan was a founding member. She served as President of the Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-el and the Dothan chapter of Hadassah. She taught Sunday School for several years. "Miss Henni" was an avid painter and had award winning art in local art shows. Each of her children and grandchildren treasure a piece of her art. Her red hair was her signature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan, parents Fannie and David Meyers, and sisters Kate Rosenberg and Minna Grodin. She was the last of 18 members of her and Nathan's generation to survive. Survivors include her children: Beth and Lee Schlanger, Dona and Barry Kraselsky, Donna and David Kraselsky, grandchildren: Kimberly and Jason Schlanger, Amy and Kevin Kraselsky, Meredith and Daniel Schlanger, Leigh and Will Haver, Lauren and Greg Cohen, Katie and Brian Held, Kimberly Kraselsky, great-grandchildren: Nathan Kraselsky, Abby Schlanger, Ella Kraselsky, Maya Schlanger, Sam Haver, Elizabeth Haver, Max Kraselsky, Owen Schlanger, Lila Schlanger, Brooks Cohen, Parker Cohen, Jace Held and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to: Temple Emanu-el. 188 North Park Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303, Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services 6200 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77074, American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Speeding a factor in death of Fort Rucker woman, ALEA awaiting autopsy report
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.