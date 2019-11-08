Raymond Harry Kreulen, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Enterprise, AL on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Ray was born on October 1, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Before entering the United States Army he attended The University of Florida graduating with a degree in Building Science. Ray served his country proudly for 26 years as a Senior Parachutist and a Master Army Aviator qualified in both fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, earning numerous citations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and thirty-five Air Medals. He was a loving and devoted husband to Judith H. Kreulen for 62 years. Ray was the father of four children: Doug Kreulen (Susan), Pamela Hall (Mark), Karen Kreulen and Teresa Brown (Allen). He has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ray was an active member of the Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in Dothan, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SOS Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330. A graveside service and burial, with full military honors, will be held at Meadowlawn Cemetery on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00AM.
