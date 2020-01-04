Bruce Kullman Bruce Kullman, a resident of Abbeville, died early Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 84. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Darden Kirby officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Kullman, son of the late Alfred Kullman and Ruth Myers Kullman, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and reared in Cincinnati, Ohio. He later lived in Chicago and Wisconsin before moving in 1999 to Abbeville, where he was a member of the Abbeville United Methodist Church. He participated in the church choir and was an active runner. Mr. Kullman received a B. S. Degree in Business Administration from Babson College in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts and also attended Boston University. He was formerly employed as a cab driver for many years. Mr. Kullman was preceded in death by a sister, Anne K. Wald (Stanley). Surviving relatives include two nephews, Peter H. Wald (Isabel), and Barry M. Wald (Ruth Anne) and a niece, Elizabeth K. Wald. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Kullman, Bruce
Service information
Jan 6
Graveside Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Abbeville Memorial Cemetery- East
Hwy. 10 East
Abbeville, AL 36310
Hwy. 10 East
Abbeville, AL 36310
