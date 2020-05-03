Mrs. Joan Irene Lafond of Dothan passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Joan was born on March 14, 1935 in Worcester, MA to the late Sadie and Henry Kelleher. Joan worked for many years as a registered nurse in both hospitals and nursing homes and more recently devoted time to volunteering at Southeast Health. She was a loving wife, mother, and adoring grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, sister Henrietta Dellasanta, sister-in-law Jean Whalen, and several very close friends preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Bruce Lafond (Ann) and Bill Lafond (Dean Usher), daughters Kathy and Patty, grandson Anthony. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
