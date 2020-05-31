Mr. Robert B. Lafond (Bob), of Dothan, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Bob was born on June 7, 1931 in Worcester, MA to the late Lucy and Theodore Lafond. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In addition, Bob worked for many years as a Director of Information Technology for various companies including GE and Sony. More recently Bob and his late wife devoted time to volunteering at Southeast Health. He was an avid golfer, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan. He is survived by his sons Bruce Lafond (Ann) and Bill Lafond (Dean Usher), daughters Kathy and Patty, and grandson Anthony. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood to sponsor Talladega race
-
Fowl suspicions: Ducks, geese found dead at Emerald Lake
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.