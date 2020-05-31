Mr. Robert B. Lafond (Bob), of Dothan, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Bob was born on June 7, 1931 in Worcester, MA to the late Lucy and Theodore Lafond. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In addition, Bob worked for many years as a Director of Information Technology for various companies including GE and Sony. More recently Bob and his late wife devoted time to volunteering at Southeast Health. He was an avid golfer, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan. He is survived by his sons Bruce Lafond (Ann) and Bill Lafond (Dean Usher), daughters Kathy and Patty, and grandson Anthony. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries