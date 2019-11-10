Mrs. Lucy Lagree, age 88, of Dothan, AL passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019; visitation will be held one prior the funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 11:00 AM at the North Highland Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"

