Mrs. Lucy Lagree, age 88, of Dothan, AL passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019; visitation will be held one prior the funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 11:00 AM at the North Highland Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.