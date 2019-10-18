Mr. Robert Lamar McDaniel, a resident of Ozark, died late Monday evening, October 14, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Skipperville. He was 71. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with John Cawley, Funeral Celebrant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Mr. McDaniel, the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. J.B. McDaniel (Blondell) was a native of Clayhatchee, Alabama. He worked as an off-shore welder for Shell Oil company before moving to Ozark in 1978. Following his retirement, he worked with Snell Floor Covering in Ozark. Mr. McDaniel was of the Assembly of God faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Linda Norman McDaniel and brother, Mike McDaniel. Surviving relatives include his son, Robert Lamar McDaniel, II (Katie), Ozark; a granddaughter, Kaylee McDaniel, Ozark; two sisters, Joyce Mitchell, Enterprise and Delane Borland (Mac), Pinckard; two nephews, McDaniel Borland and McLane Borland, Pinckard. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
