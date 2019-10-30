Mr. Willie James Lampkin, age 85 of Dothan, AL passed away on October 25, 2019; visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:00 AM at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

