Diane Lynn Land, a resident of Dothan, Alabama formerly Panama City passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 73. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name. Diane was born on February 20, 1946 to the late Leonard and Elizabeth Ball. She was in the first graduating class of Panama City's Rutherford High School in 1964. She went on to receive her degree in nursing and began her career in the home healthcare industry. Her greatest joys included spending time with her grandchildren, trips to the beach, and creating works of art. Diane leaves to treasure her memories her loving husband of 54 years, Bill Land; her three children, Leslie (Jason) Blount, David (Gayla) Land, and Joseph Land; her four grandchildren, Lydia (Andrew) Paton, Ashlyn Blount, Brodie Blount, and John David Land; her sister, Sherry (Ralph) Miller; and a host of extended family and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
