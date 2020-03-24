Mrs. Betty Lane of Dothan passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born on August 10, 1936. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William F. "Leonard" Lane after 61 years of marriage. They are now back together again! She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Whitehurst and many special nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. A private graveside will be held Tuesday, March 24,2020 with Pastor Mike Grimes officiating. Memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church Building Fund 2400 Forrester Road, Dothan, AL 36301.She will be greatly missed and was a classy lady. www.wardwilson.com

