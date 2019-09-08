Heather Marie Lane, age 28 of Dothan passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2019. She was a beautiful flower child, who was also known by her many friends as S. Pop, Goldie & Pea. Graveside services for Heather will be held at 10AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Gardens of Memory (between Headland and Dothan) with Reverend Dan Tankersley officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 5PM Monday evening at the funeral home. Heather was welcomed into Heaven by her grandparents, Edward and Margie Hall and her father, Charles Lane. She is survived by her mother, Amanda Hall of Dothan; her paternal grandparents, Billy and Sarah Lane of Dothan and a great-uncle, Wilburn Holland of Dothan. Heather is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends who will miss her greatly. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.