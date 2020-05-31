Mrs. Marjorie Huckaby Lane passed away in her home on May 27, 2020. Marjorie was born December 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Alvin Huckaby and Pearl Jeffcoat Huckaby. She was born and raised in Gordon, Alabama with her late brother James "Buddy" Huckaby. Marjorie was a graduate of Ashford High School. Marjorie married Kenneth Lamar Lane, in 1947, resided in Dothan, Alabama and had their only child Kenneth Gregory Lane in 1954. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dothan. Marjorie's career was a bookkeeper for Slinghuff Construction Company in Dothan. Her role grew over the years and she became a partner in the company. Marjorie enjoyed playing golf with her husband and was a member of the Dothan Country Club. Marjorie's hobby was gardening at her home. She was also a lover of cats and always had one, including her last cat named Tony. Surviving is her son, Kenneth Gregory Lane and wife Linda residing in Panama City, Florida; grandchild, Melissa Lane and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Izabella Cook, of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchild, Amy Lane of Vernon, Florida; and grandchild Emily Lane of Chico, California; sister-in-law, Jean Ham Huckaby and niece, Loretta Womack of Gordon, Alabama; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Stockwell, niece, Nancy Williams and nephew David Stockwell, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and nephew, Darrell Thomas of Ft. Lawn, South Carolina; and niece, Joyce Farrish of Dothan. Visitation will be held at Ward Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM followed by graveside services at 2:30 PM at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301. www.wardwilson.com
