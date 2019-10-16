Sarah Segrest Lane, 89, of Dothan, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2019 in Dothan. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home with the Dr. Dan Tankersley of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, one hour prior to the service at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, Dothan, AL 36303. http://www.wesharethecare.org/. Sarah's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Encompass Health. www.wardwilson.com
