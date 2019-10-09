Mr. William Franklin "Leonard" Lane of Dothan passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 P.M. Thursday, one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Grandview Baptist Church Building Fund. Mr. Lane lived in Houston County his entire life. Him and his brother James E. were co-owners of Wiregrass Distributors for over 30 years. He was a member of Grandview Baptist Church and he was also a Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents William M. Lane and Lillie Mae Douglas Lane. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Betty Lane of Dothan; three sisters Nellie Garrett of Ashford; Eva Loyless (Garland) of Ashford; Janice Atwell of Dothan; brother James E. Lane of Dothan and a host of nieces and nephews.
