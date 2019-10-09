William R. "Bill" Lane, 88, a resident of Dothan, passed away, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Webb Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday prior to service time. At other times the family will be at their residence, 228 Princeton Drive, Dothan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3257 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301. Mr. Lane was born February 4, 1931 in Houston County. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years followed by Civil Service employment at Fort Rucker. He was an ordained Southern Baptist Minister, pastoring churches in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleatus and Martha Lane; a brother, L.T. Lane; three sisters, Wyona Lane, Dorothy Brock and Lucille Stone. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Pippin Lane; two sons, Ken Lane (Janie), Joe Lane (Darlene); three daughters, Kaye Bodman (Ken), Starr Armstrong (Howard) and Jacquie Luckett (Jeff); two sisters, Addie Jowers and Nina Lane; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Coley Mathis, Bill Mitchell, Gary Granger, Dave Watson, Johnny Watson and Stuart McCart.
Breaking
+2
+2
+2
MOST POPULAR
-
Couple arrested for lewd sex act at Dothan Housing complex
-
Ashford woman dies in crash early Sunday
-
Dothan Wolves pull away to beat Carver-Montgomery
-
She caught her fiance sexually assaulting a bridesmaid, Pa. police say. They got married anyway.
-
Alabama man arrested for washing a mirror while naked in his yard
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.