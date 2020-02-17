Angilette Lang, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in a local hospital. She was 72. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

