Francis Withold Lankist, Sr. of Enterprise, AL passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Enterprise, AL. He was 83. There are no services scheduled at this time. Mr. Lankist was preceded in death by his parents, William L., Sr. and Hilda (Priest) Lankist; daughter, Lisa Joanna Lankist; brothers, Edward E. Lankist and Kenneth H. Lankist. Survivors include his wife, Helen R. Lankist, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, Ed Lankist (Kay), Marianna, FL, Frank Lankist, Jr. (Michelle), Navarre, FL; grandson, Zachary Lankist, Corvallis, OR; granddaughter, Nicole Lankist, St. Louis, MO; brother, William E. Lankist, China Village, ME.

