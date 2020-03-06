Shelby Jean Butler Lanton, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020 at a Dothan hospital. She was 70. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church with Brother David Issac, Brother Billy Dickerson, and Brother Earl Dollar officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Wright Funeral Home & Crematory directing.
