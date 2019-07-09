Ms. Shirley Mae LaRodda, age 80, of Dothan, AL passed away on July 3, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019. 4-6 PM T funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10 AM at the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Headland, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care." www.scottschapelhillmortuary.com

