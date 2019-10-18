Funeral service for Mr. Arthur D. Lawrence of Dothan, AL will be 11 AM, Sat. Oct. 12, 2019, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville with military honors. Visitation will be 3-6 PM at the funeral home.
