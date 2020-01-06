Jerrod Laws, age 46 of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in a local hospital following an extended illness. Funeral services for Jerrod will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Antioch Country Church in Grangerburg with Pastor Shay Wells officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening beginning at 5pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Antioch Country Church, 200 Antioch Church Road, Gordon, AL 36343. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Laws, Jerrod
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Antioch Country Church
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
12:00PM
Antioch Country Church
