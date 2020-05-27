Malvin Laye, age 91 of Hartford, Al died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 26th. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Scott Cox officiating and under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Malvin leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Ellen Laye. Other survivors include his three children: Gloria Laye Outlaw (Ronnie), Mickey Laye (Alice), Vicki Laye Crutchfield (Jimmy); his six grandchildren: Lori McLaney, Jeff McLaney (Allyson), Joanna McLaney Berry (Jason), Phillip Laye, Steven Laye (Madison), and Emily Crutchfield; his six great grandchildren: Logan McLin, Cash Berry, Everly Berry, William McLaney, Lola Laye, and Finn Laye. Malvin was preceded in death by his father, Willis Laye, his mother Myrtle Aycock Laye, his brothers BJ and Bill Laye, his sister Hilda Martin Laye, and his twin brother Marvin Laye. Malvin was an active member of Hartford Baptist Church for 66 years. He served in the US Army for two years and the Army National Guard for 26 years. Mal's many jobs and business ventures included: Wiregrass Electric Co-Op, Laye's Plumbing and Electrical Service, Farmer's Home Administration, and peanut/cattle farming. Malvin's greatest joy in life was his wife Ellen, his children, his grand-children, and his great grand-children. His second greatest joy in life was looking after his herd of cattle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Baptist Church.
