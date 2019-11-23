Mrs. Sallie Childree Leatherwood, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 in the Dale Medical Center. She was 80 years young. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel of Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Leatherwood, daughter of the late Ray Childree and Sula Simmons, was a native and lifelong resident of Ozark. She was employed with Judy Bond and Phillips Van-Heusen in Ozark for many years. Mrs. Leatherwood co-owned and operated George and Sallie's Grocery on Highway 105, which later became Dyke's Grocery. She worked with Dyke's Grocery until her retirement. Mrs. Leatherwood was preceded in death by her husband, George Leatherwood; two sisters, Lorene Morgan and Mary Alice Thompson; seven brothers, Claude Childree, Norris Childree, O'Neal Childree, Roy Childree, Porter Childree, George Childree, and Edgar Childree. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Kathy L. Kelley (Ricky) and Cynthia Roedl (Brian), all of Ozark; four grandchildren, Katrina K. Haynes (Cliff), Stacey K. Pierce (David), Jeremy W. Paul, and Jonathan Roedl; sisters-in-law, Nell Childree, Jaquita Childree and Betty Jane Childree, all of Ozark. Serving as active pallbearers will be Wallace Childree, Billy Childree, Adam Thompson, Sherill Ray Childree, Ronnie Childree, Riley Wicker, Randy Childree, Curtis Garner and Bobby Childree. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.