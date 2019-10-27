Mrs. Althea Ruth Leddon, age 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Register officiating. Burial will follow in Dothan City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home. www.wardwilson.com

