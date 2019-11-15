Shirley Ledford, age 81, of Daleville, AL, passed away, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Daleville Chapel of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Survivors include 2 daughters, Vickie Hendrix (Danny) Daleville, AL; Sandy Henry (Tony) Daleville, AL; 2 sons, Chuck Ledford (Jessica) Hoschton, GA; Rich Ledford, Sherrills Ford, NC; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Hendrix (Jordan); Jake Hendrix; Melinda Glover (Jason); Ryan Henry (Magen); Amanda Eckenrode; Ashley Herrington (Joshua); Charles Ledford (Sabrina); Nick Ledford (Caroline); Scott Ledford (Jessica); Samantha Boatright (Ryan); 13 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Barbara Hobson, Nashville, TN; Judy Demetropoulis, Dearborn, MI; 3 brothers, Jerome Schannault, Boca Raton, FL; Larry Schannault, Los Angeles, CA; Barry Schannault, Dearborn, MI; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
