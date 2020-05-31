Carolyn Crozier Lee, a resident of Dothan, passed away late Friday morning, May 29, 2020, in Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation. She was 93. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, near Ft. Gaines, GA, with Dr. Eddie Watson and Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. (CDT) Sunday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301 or Shiloh Baptist Church, 1974 Cottonhill Road, Ft. Gaines, GA 39851. Mrs. Lee was born in Ft. Gaines, Georgia, daughter of the late Wilmer Newton Crozier and Susie Boyett Crozier. She was a graduate of Clay County High School. Mrs. Lee married in 1944 to her helpmate, Lawrence Lee, Jr., and they shared 57 years together. She was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church since 1956. In 2009, Mrs. Lee was awarded the Christian Education Life Service Award for 45 years in children's leadership. Following in the footsteps of her mother and aunts, she was a wonderful cook and gardener. Her hands were often busy with needlework and she loved to read. Mrs. Lee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lee, Jr., a grandson, Richard Dewayne "Ricky" Lee, two brothers, Raymon Crozier and Joe Crozier, and a nephew, Dale Crozier. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Jeannie Gilmer (Darrell), Headland; a son, Tim Lee (Lynn), Kingsport, TN; a sister, Sue Avalyn Bass (Tommy); a sister-in-law, Kathleen Crozier Olive; five grandchildren, Shawn Gilmer (Vicki), Amy Singleton (Jody), Mandy Lee, Ryan Lee (Hannah) and Wesley Downing (Caryn); ten great-grandchildren, Ashley Cook (Matt), Hunter Singleton (Brianna), Caroline Singleton (Trevor Windham), Delaney Gilmer, Sam Gilmer (Courtney Bass), Caitlin Singleton, Tyler Paulk, Ella Paulk, Hudson Lee and Oliver Downing; four great-great grandchildren, Lane Cook, Brody Cook, Adalyn Grace Singleton and Troy Singleton; many loved nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Shawn Gilmer, Sam Gilmer, Jody Singleton, Hunter Singleton, Ryan Lee and Matt Cook. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood to sponsor Talladega race
-
Fowl suspicions: Ducks, geese found dead at Emerald Lake
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.