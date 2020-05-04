Gerald "Wayne" Lee, 82 of Carrollton, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1937 in Houston County, Alabama, son of the late Clarence Lee and Annie Mae "Bill" Benton Lee. He served in the Alabama National Guard and worked as a diesel mechanic for over 20 years with Heely Brown Roofing Company. He had been a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Donald Lee; and sister, Glenda Faye Lee Waddle. He is survived by his wife, Janis McSween Lee of Carrollton; children, Cindy Richardson of Bradenton, FL, Carla and John Hurst of Marietta, GA, and Jeff Lee of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Lee and Chelsie Richardson, Matthew and Sarah Yancey, and Zach Richardson and Liz Thomas; and two great grandchildren, Nova Richardson and Violet Richardson. Graveside service will be Wed. May 6, 2020 at 1:00 CST at Jellico Community Cemetery, across the street from Winslette Chapel. www.martin-hightower.com
