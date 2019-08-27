Jean Mack Linch Lee, 78, of Dothan, passed away on Wed., August 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Opelika, Alabama to the late Joe Mack Linch and Eugenia Williams Linch. Funeral Services were held at 1 P.M., Sat., August 24, 2019, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bob Sanders officiating. Family received friends on Fri., August 23, 2019, from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Geggie Lee. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 62 years: Robert W. Lee Jr.; children: Bobby (Donna) Lee, Martha (Jim) McLain, and Joette (Bruce) Booker; grandchildren: Chris (Carla) Lee, Kassi (Jose) Torres, Cody Lee, Mandy (Clint) Ludlam, Ashton Booker, and Ashton Bradshaw; great-grandchildren: Landon Lee, Adrian Torres, Kamran Torres, Jeremy Lee, Kaylee Ludlam, Mason Booker, Ty Booker, Lottie Lewis, Cayden Lewis, and Bailynn Burch. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jose Torres, Chris Lee, Cody Lee, Adrian Torres, Ashton Booker, and Clint Ludlam. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church building fund. www.wardwilson.com
