Robert Wellons Lee Jr., 85, of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Portsmith, Virginia to the late Robert Wellons Lee, Sr., and Dorothy (Walters) Lee. Funeral Services will be 3 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour before service. Burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bob Sanders officiating. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years: Jean Mack Linch Lee, daughter: Geggie Lee, brother: Ronnie Lee, sisters: Jean Lee Cowan and Patty Lee. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Robert proudly served in the United States Army, retiring as an SSG. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He then went onto work as a Chief Warden with the Houston County Sheriff's Department. Survivors include his children: Bobby (Donna) Lee, Martha (Jim) McLain, and Joette (Bruce) Booker; brother: Richard Lee, grandchildren: Chris (Carla) Lee, Kassi (Jose) Torres, Cody Lee, Mandy (Clint) Ludlam, Ashton Booker, and Ashton Bradshaw; great-grandchildren: Landon Lee, Adrian Torres, Kamran Torres, Jeremy Lee, Kaylee Ludlam, Mason Booker, Ty Booker, Lottie Lewis, Cayden Lewis, and Bailynn Burch. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Jose Torres, Chris Lee, Cody Lee, Adrian Torres, Ashton Booker, and Clint Ludlam. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.