Mrs. Rheunell McCord Lee, a resident of Newton passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Traylor and grandson Dustin Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Newton Baptist Church general fund. Mrs. Lee was born September 11, 1930 to the late Harvey and Beatrice McCord. She graduated from Dothan High School and attended Bob Jones College and Riley Business College. Mrs. Lee served over 30 years as a legal secretary for James Floyd Martin and Sam Adams in Dothan before her retirement. She and her husband, Dennis were one of the 4 founding families of Central Baptist Church in Dothan. As one of her ministries, Mrs. Lee loved hosting and supporting several pastors and evangelists from Bob Jones University and Tennessee Temple University through the years. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Beatrice McCord, her brothers, Brunice McCord, Wauthu McCord, and Deloris McCord and her great-grandson, River Hayes Parks. Survivors include her husband of almost 65 years, Dennis E. Lee Sr.; her sons Dennis E. Lee Jr. (Francie), David Lee (Lynn); her daughter, Dawn Lee Parks; her brother and sister, Penolia McCord Mattison (Gary) and Maurice McCord; a special sister-in-law, Joyce McCord; her grandchildren, Trae Lee (Alex), Bryant Lee (Kristina), Kayla Lee, Richard Parks (Julie), Aaron Parks (Erika), Timothy Parks (Ceara), Tiffany Parks, Dustin Lee (Danielle), Drew Lee (Lindsey), and Cody Lee (Madison); her great-grandchildren, Ashton Parks, Brailynn Parks, Leah-Brooke Anderson, Will Anderson, Connor Parks, Elan Parks, Annalise Parks, Ryker Parks, Kenadee Morrow, Makynlee White, Reid Lee, Blake Lee, Kate Lee, Brady Lee, and Andrew Lee (scheduled to arrive later this month); several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would also like to recognize dear friends of Mrs. Lee, Sandra Helms and Cecelia Wager. The family would like to give special thanks to Brett, Latiesha and Tiffany of Kindred Hospice and Princess of Wiregrass Home Care. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Trae Lee, Bryant Lee, Blake Lee, Drew Lee, Cody Lee, Richard Parks, Aaron Parks, and Timothy Parks. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.