KINGSPORT, TN. . .Richard Dewayne "Ricky" Lee, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, in a Kingsport hospital. He was 41. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (E.D.T.) Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Cottonhill Road, Ft. Gaines, Georgia with Dr. Phil Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. (C.D.T.) Friday at Holman-Headland Mortuary in Headland. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.