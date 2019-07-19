KINGSPORT, TN. . .Richard Dewayne "Ricky" Lee, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, in a Kingsport hospital. He was 41. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (E.D.T.) Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Cottonhill Road, Ft. Gaines, Georgia with Dr. Phil Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. (C.D.T.) Friday at Holman-Headland Mortuary in Headland. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

