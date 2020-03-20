Mrs. Sue Clark Lee of Dothan, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Sue was born February 22, 1938 in Newton, Alabama to the late A. Buford Clark and Ella Aplin Clark. She moved to Dothan after attending G. C. Wallace State Technical Trade School and worked at Blumberg's Department Store until its closing. Sue loved her work and enjoyed working with the public. She went on to work at Altus Bank, Higgins Electric, and Mike's Southside Pharmacy. Sue was married to the late Grady Lee. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Tammy (Don) Horton of Tallahassee and Heath (Kristy) Lee of Cottonwood. She is also survived by her brother Murray (Sandra) Clark of Dothan. Her greatest joy was her three grandchildren, Mallory (Eric) Horton-Booth of Austin, TX, Christian Horton of Tallahassee, FL and Chloe Lee of Cottonwood, AL. She was fortunate to have a large family and leaves many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date for friends and extended family. www.wardwilson.com
