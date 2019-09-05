Mr. Michael "Mike" Leggett, 67 of Enterprise, AL, died on Monday September 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the chapel of Searcy Funeral Home with Rev. William Jones officiating. Family and friends will be received from 12:30 until service time. Burial will be 12 pm EST, Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Phenix City, AL. Mr. Leggett was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Ruth Leggett and a brother, Doug. Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Leggett, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Chrissie Warner (Richard), Valley, AL; sons, Robert Covington (Kelly), Woodstock, GA and Harvey Covington, Enterprise, AL; sister, Deborah Stovall (John), Channahon, IL; brothers, Barry Leggett (Alison), Little Rock, AR, Galen Davis (June), Yorkville, IL; and his grandchildren, Chelsea Covington, Julia Covington, John Covington, Courtney Covington, Tori Ann Warner and Christian Warner; several nieces and nephews also survive. Mike loved his family and especially his grandchildren with whom he had a relationship like no other. Whether it was pajama runs for ice cream or sneaking away to find an arcade, his grandchildren knew they could count on their Pa for fun and unconditional love. Many know Mike for the years he worked in auto dealerships in the Wiregrass area where he will be remembered for his sales antics. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to: Make-A-Wish Alabama, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 402, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.