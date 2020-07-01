Mr. Mitchell LeRoy of Cowarts passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Don Clark officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, prior to the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell LeRoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

