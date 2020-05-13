Helen Faye Lewis Helen Faye Lewis, age 95, passed away peacefully May 5, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was born May 1924 in Corsicana, Texas to Arthur and Nellie Hodge. After graduating high school, Helen moved to Fort Worth where she worked for Consolidate Aircraft on the B-24 Liberator. She married Charles Lewis in 1946. Soon after her marriage, Helen proudly took on the role as an Army wife. Helen loved to stay busy creating beautiful gardens and decorating the interiors of her many homes. She enjoyed embroidery, needlepoint, sewing, and crafts. Eventually her talents bloomed into a home business where she designed curtains, drapes, and fine needlework pillows. Her hands were always busy. She shared her roots of home cooking and was always ready to experience new recipes and entertain. One of her favorite passions was playing bridge. True to form, Helen eventually taught bridge. Helen found an interest in genealogy where she was a proud member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Helen is survived by her husband Lt. Col. Charles (Chuck)Lewis (Ret); her brother Arthur (Babe) Hodge; sister in law, Catalina Hodge; Joyce (Dot) Hodge, sister in law of deceased brother James (Jay) Hodge, her son and wife Ronald and Margie Lewis; grandchildren Shayna and Rick and great grandchild Madeline; her daughter and husband Paula and Jody Morris; grandchildren Chelsea and Jeb and great-grandchildren, Jalen, Anthony Jr., Angelo and great-great-grandchild, Mila; and other nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her brothers Earl Hodge, Douglas (Buddy) Hodge, Alton (Snooks) Hodge, Henry (Buck) Hodge, Charles (Polk) Hodge, Billy Joe Hodge, James (Jay) Hodge and sisters; Audra Chandler, Mable Estes, and Mary Nell Boyd; and grandchild Todd Douglas. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low, AZ handled the arrangements. Visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
