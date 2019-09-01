Karen Goodson Lewis, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 62. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm. Mrs. Lewis was born on July 14, 1957 in Enterprise, AL and resided in Napier Field most of her life. She was a 1975 graduate of Dale County High School. Mrs. Lewis was employed with K-Mart and later with Women's Medical Center until her recent illness. She was always sweet, caring, and thoughtful. Mrs. Lewis loved her kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her big hugs. Mrs. Lewis enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. She attended Napier Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Joe Lewis; her sons, Kristopher (Jaime) Lewis, Nicholas (Kristie) Lewis, and Patrick (Quin) Lewis; her 6 grandchildren, Makenzie Lewis, Lizzie Lewis, Brady Lewis, Kyle Lewis, Meridith Lewis, and Matthew Lewis; her brothers, Robert (Connie) Goodson and James (Angie) Goodson; her sister, Deborah (Asher) Woodham; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.