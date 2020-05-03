Mary Evelyn Harden Lewis, 93, a resident of Dothan, died Friday, May 1, 2020 following an extended illness. Graveside services for the family will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Harden officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing.

