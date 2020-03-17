Mason Joseph "Joe" Lewis, a resident of Columbia, died Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Judy Dyson and Reverend Larry Sowell officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 7:00 PM Wednesday at the mortuary in Headland. Mr. Lewis was born and reared in Henry County and lived between Columbia and Haleburg before moving to Columbia in 1984. He was engaged in farming for many years. Mr. Lewis was a Pentecostal Minister and served as Pastor of Good Tidings Assembly of God, Pleasant Hill Assembly of God, Liberty Assembly of God and as an assistant Pastor of Tumbleton Assembly of God. He was a member of the Cedar Springs Pentecostal Church where he also served as assistant Pastor. Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Maston Joshua Lewis and Argie Suggs Lewis and a daughter, Imojean Lewis. Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-one years, Yvonne Faircloth Lewis; three daughters, Ann Henderson, Webb, AL; Peggy Brannon (Paul), Headland; and Therisa Whigham (Ed), Dothan; a son, Larry Earnest (Norma), Dothan; a sister, Madgoleaine Parker, Dothan; fourteen grandchildren, Denise Knight (Moris), Joey Elliott, Kevin Elliott, Hannah Whigham, Rachel Whigham, Melinda Sands, Stacey Green (Jason), Jason Earnest, Wesley Holland (Jamie), Aubrey Hancock (Jessica), Robert Hancock (Christy), Elizabeth Gufaston, Chris Henderson (Teasha), Anthony Henderson (Tina) and Michael Henderson; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Curtis Carpenter, Floyd Hamm, Bobby Lewis, Wayne Lewis, Herman Spooner and Dwaine Williams. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
