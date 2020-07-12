Mr. John Elijah Lewis of Geneva passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was 77. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Teddy Ward, officiating. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Angels of America's Fallen at 10010 Devonwood Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Mr. Lewis was born in Brewton, AL on May 21, 1943, to the late J. Clyde Lewis and Hattie B. Miller Lewis. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the US Marine Corps for fifteen years. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Lewis was the Director of Emergency Operations in Ft. Rucker for many years. In his pastime, he was an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking, and remodeling antique cars. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Molahan, Miami, FL and Dorothy Corbett, Bay Minette,AL. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Sybil Shields Lewis of Geneva; two daughters, Vickie Madden (Dave) of Hartford, and Kelly Chodor (Vince); son, Joey Lewis (Shelly), all of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandchildren, Zachary of Dothan, Tori of Picyune,MS, Michael, John, and Abby, all of Colorado Springs; great-granddaughter, Lillian; sister, Myrna Jones of Prattville; and nieces and nephews: Mickey, Colleen, David, Traci, Jodi, John Jr., Deanna, Darrell, Jason, Rob, Melissa, Jared, Julie, Lee, Adam, Blake and Casey.
