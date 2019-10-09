John D. Lindsey a resident of Abbeville, died early Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 73. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Abbeville with John S. Riley and Reverend Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abbeville Christian Academy, P.O. Box 9, Abbeville, AL 36310 Johnny Lindsey was born in Athens, Georgia and moved with his family to Abbeville as a child. He was a 1963 graduate of Abbeville High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Troy University. Johnny was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville. He was retired as the owner and operator of Farmer's Milling & Marketing Company in Abbeville. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John Oscar Lindsey and Martha Dillard Lindsey, his wife, Barbara Herndon Lindsey, and two brothers, George Lindsey and Thomas Eugene Lindsey, Sr. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Kim Lindsey Giles (Ed), Abbeville, and Katie Lindsey Pompa (Michael), Dothan; a son, John Chandler Lindsey (Sarah), Dallas, TX; a sister, Janice Lindsey Seay (Ted), Pell City, AL; sister-in-law, Hedy Stowers (Bethea), Destin, FL; seven grandchildren, Morgan Lindsey Giles, Mary Katherine Giles, Edward Jackson Giles, IV, Margaret Ann Pompa, Henry Chandler Lindsey, Millie Frances Lindsey and David James Lindsey. Serving as active pallbearers will be Denny Steele, Lester H. Killebrew, Jimmy Rane, Mike Saunders, Gibb Judd, Billy Armstrong and Jerry Blount. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Billy Lindsey and former employees of Farmer's Milling & Marketing Company, Bruce Downs, Sam Pope, Jesse Lipscomb, Johnny McCloud, Victor Brown, David Sauls, the Abbeville High School Class of 1963, and his nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Couple arrested for lewd sex act at Dothan Housing complex
-
Ashford woman dies in crash early Sunday
-
Dothan Wolves pull away to beat Carver-Montgomery
-
She caught her fiance sexually assaulting a bridesmaid, Pa. police say. They got married anyway.
-
Alabama man arrested for washing a mirror while naked in his yard
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.