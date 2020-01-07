Billy Lingo, 84, of Dothan passed away January 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Benny Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Mr. Lingo was born August 30, 1935 in Houston County and lived in Dothan the early years of his life. He served in the United States Marines for three years and returned to Dothan following his honorable discharge. Billy was employed with Page Aircraft for several years, and, in 1970, he began working with Lingo Sand as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of RV Maps and Dothan First Assembly. Mr. Lingo was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Stella Lingo; his brother, Jimmy Frank Lingo. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jackson Lingo; his son, Mike (Renee') Lingo; his granddaughter, Ashton Lingo; his brothers, Cary (Rosaleen) Lingo and David (Rosa) Lingo; several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
