Alphress Eubanks "Teenie" Linn, a resident of Abbeville, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 96. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardis Baptist Church, c/o Michelle Price, 1791 County Road 133, Abbeville, AL 36310. Mrs. Linn was born in Montgomery and was reared in Barbour County, near Baker Hill, daughter of the late Corbitt Ray Eubanks and Claudie Mae Smith Eubanks. She lived in Abbeville all her adult lifetime. Mrs. Linn earned a Cosmetology degree at Wallace Community College. She was retired as the owner and operator of Teina's Beauty Shop in Abbeville. Mrs. Linn was a member of the Sardis Baptist Church and was a former member of the Abbeville United Methodist Church where she served as Custodian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. Linn, a grandson, William Scott Bradford, four sisters, Dorothy Aplin, Jimmie Mae Smith, Sydney Burrall and Ruth Riley, and two brothers, Charles Eubanks and Pitt Eubanks. Surviving relative include two daughters, Jackie Glover (Lamar), Abbeville; and Carol Bryan (George), Headland; a son, Albert H. Linn, Jr. (Suzanne), Lynchburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Al Linn (Angie), Jason Bradford (Gina), Cory Bradford (Jennifer), Andy Linn (Terri), Alan Bryan (Tici), Russell Bryan (Michele) and Amanda Linn Bailey (Damien); eighteen grandchildren and two great-greatgrandchildren; sisters in law, Madge Eubanks and Mildred Pelham, numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
