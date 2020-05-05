Mr. William (Bill) Carl Lisenby III, age 68, a resident of Dothan, died Monday May 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Private family Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Dr. James B. Sanders III officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will be receiving friends at Glover Funeral Home from 5 PM to 7 PM, Tuesday May 5, 2020, under strict guidelines due to the Covid 19 virus, limiting the number of visitors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First UMC Church Party Special Needs Ministry 1380 West Main Street Dothan, AL 36301. Mr. Lisenby was born on October 21, 1951 in Columbia, South Carolina the son of William Carl Lisenby, Jr. and Mary Whitaker Lisenby. He grew up in Dothan and lived here most of his life. Mr. Lisenby was a 1970 Graduate of Dothan High School, he attended Wallace Community College and Troy University. Mr. Lisenby retired after 33 years as Rehabilitation Officer with the Dothan Housing Authority. He also served as Director of Dixie Youth Baseball District 6 before his retirement and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dothan. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Nina H. Lisenby, two sons, Chad Lisenby, Clark Lisenby, two grandsons, William and Tucker Lisenby all of Dothan; Mother, Mary Whitaker Lisenby, Dothan; sister, Starla Lisenby Lewis, Dothan; two brothers, Dave Lisenby (Beverly), Birmingham; Scott Lisenby (Sandy), Dothan. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
