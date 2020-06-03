Brian Jay Little, age 45, of Ozark, Alabama, died Saturday May 30, 2020, in a helicopter crash. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Greg Aman officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 5 PM until 7 PM. Brian was born April 11, 1975 in Fort Dix, New Jersey to James (Jim) and Gayle Doster Little. He attended Ozark City Schools and graduated from Carroll High School, class of 1993. He then attended Auburn University and earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1998. At the time of his death, Brian was pursuing a master's degree in Systems Engineering Management with Auburn University. Brian knew at an early age that he wanted to be an engineer and be involved in space exploration. He was a sci-fi enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed Star Trek and Star Wars movies. Following his dreams, he was employed with Teledyne Brown Engineering at Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama, supporting operations to the International Space Station from 1998 to 2018. Brian was one of the first flight controllers certified when the Payload Operations Integration Center became operational in February 2001. He later became a systems engineer charged with designing, developing, and testing payload experiments. He actively participated with Kennedy and Johnson Space Centers, other NASA centers, and multi-national agencies to develop integrated science operations. Brian returned to Ozark in October 2018 and from January 2019 until his death, he was employed with Lockheed-Martin Manufacturing in Troy, Alabama, as a quality assurance engineer. Like his father, Brian enjoyed flying. He obtained his private pilot's license at age 17 and went on to become an FAA licensed single engine and multi-engine commercial pilot. He also held an FAA license as an unmanned aerial vehicle remote pilot. He was undergoing training for his helicopter pilot certificate. Brian was an avid gun collector and enjoyed competition shooting. He also enjoyed traveling, especially family vacations and trips abroad to visit friends. One memorable adventure was pheasant shooting in Argentina. Brian is predeceased by his parental grandparents, Mike and Julie Little; his maternal grandfather, Jay Doster; aunt and uncle, Judy and Joey Castro; and an aunt, Deborah Little. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jeff Harris (Houston, TX); niece and nephew, Emerson and Josh Harris, also of Houston; his maternal grandmother, Annie Laura Doster (Ozark); half-sisters and brothers, Angela Patton, James Simpson, Mike Simpson and Jennifer Huckins (all of Fayetteville, NC); aunts and uncles, Sara Munn (Ozark); Larry Doster (Janan) (Newville, AL), Pat Little (Terrie) (Ozark); Mike Little (Goldie), Terry Little, and Joyce Centrella (all of Hudson, FL); and a host of cousins. Also missing her master is Brian's beloved Bassett, Peri. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Westview Memorial Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 484, Ozark, Alabama 36361; or to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family of Brian Little, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 4
Visitation
Thursday, June 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 5
Funeral Service
Friday, June 5, 2020
1:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

