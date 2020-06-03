Brian Jay Little, age 45, of Ozark, Alabama, died Saturday May 30, 2020, in a helicopter crash. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Greg Aman officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 5 PM until 7 PM. Brian was born April 11, 1975 in Fort Dix, New Jersey to James (Jim) and Gayle Doster Little. He attended Ozark City Schools and graduated from Carroll High School, class of 1993. He then attended Auburn University and earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1998. At the time of his death, Brian was pursuing a master's degree in Systems Engineering Management with Auburn University. Brian knew at an early age that he wanted to be an engineer and be involved in space exploration. He was a sci-fi enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed Star Trek and Star Wars movies. Following his dreams, he was employed with Teledyne Brown Engineering at Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama, supporting operations to the International Space Station from 1998 to 2018. Brian was one of the first flight controllers certified when the Payload Operations Integration Center became operational in February 2001. He later became a systems engineer charged with designing, developing, and testing payload experiments. He actively participated with Kennedy and Johnson Space Centers, other NASA centers, and multi-national agencies to develop integrated science operations. Brian returned to Ozark in October 2018 and from January 2019 until his death, he was employed with Lockheed-Martin Manufacturing in Troy, Alabama, as a quality assurance engineer. Like his father, Brian enjoyed flying. He obtained his private pilot's license at age 17 and went on to become an FAA licensed single engine and multi-engine commercial pilot. He also held an FAA license as an unmanned aerial vehicle remote pilot. He was undergoing training for his helicopter pilot certificate. Brian was an avid gun collector and enjoyed competition shooting. He also enjoyed traveling, especially family vacations and trips abroad to visit friends. One memorable adventure was pheasant shooting in Argentina. Brian is predeceased by his parental grandparents, Mike and Julie Little; his maternal grandfather, Jay Doster; aunt and uncle, Judy and Joey Castro; and an aunt, Deborah Little. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jeff Harris (Houston, TX); niece and nephew, Emerson and Josh Harris, also of Houston; his maternal grandmother, Annie Laura Doster (Ozark); half-sisters and brothers, Angela Patton, James Simpson, Mike Simpson and Jennifer Huckins (all of Fayetteville, NC); aunts and uncles, Sara Munn (Ozark); Larry Doster (Janan) (Newville, AL), Pat Little (Terrie) (Ozark); Mike Little (Goldie), Terry Little, and Joyce Centrella (all of Hudson, FL); and a host of cousins. Also missing her master is Brian's beloved Bassett, Peri. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Westview Memorial Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 484, Ozark, Alabama 36361; or to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 4
Visitation
Thursday, June 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 5
Funeral Service
Friday, June 5, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
DHS employee removed from football coach position after social media posts
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.