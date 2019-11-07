Mary Alice "Nancy" Littlefield, age 80 of Dothan, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at her daughters residence, under the care of Covenant Hospice, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at noon until service time. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Breaking
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.