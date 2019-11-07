Mary Alice "Nancy" Littlefield, age 80 of Dothan, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at her daughters residence, under the care of Covenant Hospice, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at noon until service time. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

