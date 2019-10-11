MSGT Douglas Rudolph "Doug" Livingston, (United States Air Force, Retired), died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented at the funeral home following the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Saturday from 1:00 P. M. until service time. MSGT Livingston was born August 22, 1947 in Union Springs, Alabama to the late Amos Dixon Livingston and Elma Lois Whittington Livingston. Mr. Livingston served in the United States Air Force for twenty-two years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, woodworking, traveling, working in the yard, restoring cars, and "piddling" in his shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Livingston; one sister, Brunise Herrington; and one brother, James "Bucky" Livingston. Survivors include his wife, Donna Jackson Livingston; his children, Doug (Suzanne) Livingston, Jeff (Janelle) Livingston, Mary (Scott) Shelley, Jan (Keith) Watson, and Steven (Michelle) Livingston; and one sister, Betty Culpepper. Eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Attn.: Tribute Department, St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
