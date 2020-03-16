Jimmy Lolley of Chancellor passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Asbury Methodist Church with Reverend Danny Sherrer, Brother Donald Lolley and Pastor Howard Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Mr. Lolley was born October 14, 1938 to the late Paul Lolley and Wilma McKinney Lolley. He and Mrs. Margaret Ann Siggers Lolley have been married for 62 years. Mr. Lolley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a great friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lolley and Wilma McKinney Lolley, sons, Donnie Lolley and Mark Lolley, brothers, Ferrel Lolley and Terrel Lolley and grandson, Christopher Moore. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann Siggers Lolley, of Chancellor; son, Scott Lolley (Anna Whitehead) of Chancellor. daughter, Shana Moore of Enterprise; brother Gerald Lolley (Syble) of Enterprise; daughter-in-law, Glenda Lolley of Chancellor; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will be accepting flowers or contribution can be made to Asbury Methodist Church. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
